The EFF has confirmed its involvement in a protest at the OR Tambo International Airport on behalf of security guards.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego told TimeLIVE that the party was protesting at OR Tambo for 600 security guards who were employed through Reshebile Aviation and Protection Services. They want the guards to be re-employed “after they were kicked out by both OR Tambo and Reshebile”.

“We are pushing for ACSA [Airports Company South Africa] to employ‚ directly‚ all cleaners plus all other workers enslaved through labour broking at ACSA and specifically OTIA. This protest was the beginning of a much larger protest… in September 2018‚ where we will shut down the airport‚” Mashego said.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ management at OR Tambo International warned passengers about possible protest action.

The airport had received “unconfirmed reports” of planned protests and advised passengers nevertheless to allow for possible delays and longer travelling times as a precaution.

“We remain in close contact with the various law enforcement agencies in order to ensure that all routes leading to and from the airport remain unaffected by any possible protest action‚” said airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler.

She said people travelling on Wednesday were urged to follow news updates.

“Where possible‚ passengers heading for the airport should use public transport such as buses and the Gautrain‚” she added.