AfriForum's motives for prosecuting Modise 'curious': Parliament

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise believes the timing and motives behind AfriForum’s decision to privately prosecute her for alleged animal cruelty are “curious”.

“She regards the motives of this grouping curious as they smack of abuse of judicial processes for narrow political ends‚” Parliament said in a statement.

“The threat to privately prosecute coincides with the process led by Parliament regarding possible amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation. At the heart of the action is exploiting the incident to advance a narrow narrative of failure of black farming.”

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces instructed the Parliamentary Joint Constitutional Review Committee to determine if reviewing Section 25 and other clauses is necessary to enable government to expropriate land in the “public interest without compensation”.

AfriForum has been vocal in its opposition and has considered legal action over the issue.