The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday dismissed an urgent application to halt the ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwathi said the applicants had enough time to raise their grievances and that the matter was not urgent.

“I don't think the explanation behind the reason behind bringing this matter to court at the eleventh hour as the applicants knew the conference was going ahead on Monday and they lodged the application after 10am today once the conference had already started‚ there was no urgency‚”

Six disgruntled members from the Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions had attempted‚ at the eleventh hour to stop the conference from going ahead‚ claiming that they hadn’t been given enough time and their grievances hadn’t been attended to.

Representing the six ANC members‚ Griffiths Madonsela argued that since finding out about the conference‚ the applicants had had to obtain legal advice as well as legal funds to instruct legal representatives.