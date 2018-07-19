Politics

ANC members go to court to stop KZN elective conference… again

19 July 2018 - 15:24 By Yasantha Naidoo And Zimasa Matiwane
There is a new court bid to halt the ANC elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal on July 19, 2018.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

History repeated itself on Thursday when a group of disgruntled ANC KwaZulu-Natal members attempted to halt the provincial elective conference again.

A group of applicants‚ believed to be from the Moses Mabhida region‚ sought on Thursday to disrupt the provincial elective conference‚ which was being held at the Durban University of Technology.

Registration was taking place at the time of the court bid.

The legal challenge comes despite assurances by Provincial Task Team coordinator Sihle Zikala that all parties had been engaged prior to the conference.

The matter was temporarily adjourned in the Pietermaritzburg high court to allow for negotiations between the applicants and members of the Provincial Task Team.

A source told TimesLIVE that the matter would be heard later on Thursday afternoon‚ as they were awaiting the arrival of a senior ANC lawyer.

It comes after‚ just a month ago‚ an eleventh court challenge to stop the controversy-riddled KZN ANC elective conference was granted in the Pietermaritzburg High court – while registration for the conference was taking place.

Then‚ disgruntled ANC members - who claimed to represent 44 branches out of 88 in the troubled Moses Mabhida region – rushed to court to apply for an urgent interdict to stop the three-day conference from going ahead.

This was after the ANC National Executive Committee announced at the end of May that it “had gone beyond the minimum requirements” prescribed in its constitution for the provincial elective conference to proceed.

It appears that it was not the same group trying to halt the conference on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

