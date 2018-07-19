The parliamentary constitutional review committee heard on Thursday that only land belonging to white people should be expropriated without compensation.

This is according to one of the hundreds of community members in Rustenburg who attended parliament's North West leg of public hearings on whether section 25 of the Constitution‚ which deals with property rights‚ should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Kgomotso Khunou‚ who described himself as a local activist‚ said the "general struggle" of black South Africans revolved around land.

"Any black person who thinks expropriation without compensation is wrong is [crazy] ... 87 percent of land in the hands of the colonial apartheid minority must be expropriated without compensation‚" he said.

"We don't have that land now. We must expropriate that land only ... They did not buy land from chiefs. No chiefs bought the land. Our great-grandfathers are the ones who owned the land."