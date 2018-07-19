The department of public works is approaching the High Court in an attempt to claw back more than R1.2-billion from tenderpreneurs in over-stated payments and other irregular transactions in the government lease portfolio.

Dubbed "the department of tenders" by its minister Thulas Nxesi‚ public works is also in moves to recoup another R296-million from landlords who leased exaggerated or non-existent parking lots to other government departments.

The information was disclosed by Nxesi and his acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel‚ along with Advocate Andy Mothibi‚ the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)‚ which had probed irregularities in the government multi-billion rand building lease and property construction portfolio.

"We've recorded R1.2-billion worth of possible recoveries on matters that are coming up in civil courts‚" said Fazel.

"We also have a number‚ as of today‚ of R296-million‚ where we're offsetting payment to landlords on a monthly basis of overpayments that were made in the past because of parking bays that did not exist or square metres that were signed-up for‚ and a lease agreement was not there when we leased the building as well as incorrect rates for square meters that was utilised‚” he said.