Moyane has made it clear that he wants Ramaphosa to testify against him‚ and doesn’t want the case against him decided on documentary evidence.

The President’s lawyers‚ however‚ say this argument is founded on an incorrect understanding of the law.

They further argue that: “While Mr Moyane has not and cannot demonstrate a legal entitlement thereto‚ the bitter irony is that neither the Terms of Reference nor the Charge Sheet in fact exclude oral evidence as is contended on Mr Moyane’s behalf.”

They argue that‚ should there be significant disputes in the written evidence provided to the Moyane inquiry‚ these issues can be resolved by calling for witness testimony‚ and cross examination.

Moyane has also objected to the fact that the case against him has been made by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ the former Minister of Finance. Moyane says Gordhan was not authorised to give this evidence and wants to be thrown out.

He maintains that Gordhan’s evidence - on behalf of Ramaphosa - was unlawfully given.

“The unlawfulness attaches equally to Minister Gordhan‚ who usurped powers not conferred upon him in law‚ Minister Nene‚ who has abdicated his powers and President Ramaphosa‚ who has passed the buck. This is a textbook case of the improper exercise and non-exercise of executive authority conferred by Parliament in statute and the Constitution.”

He further argues that Gordhan’s evidence is “is vague and embarrassing in that it lacks the necessary averments to link it in any manner to the central issue of the alleged loss of confidence in the Commissioner by the President of the Republic of South Africa”.

Ramaphosa’s lawyers say these arguments have no substance.

“Mr Gordhan’s affidavit does not institute the disciplinary proceedings. It sets out facts‚ of which Mr Gordhan (overwhelmingly) has personal knowledge‚ in substantiation of the charges against Mr Moyane.

“Mr Gordhan’s knowledge of the facts relevant to the misconduct charges against Mr Moyane therefore arises from his personal knowledge and from his knowledge of documents and correspondence pertaining to the matter which were within his custody and control at the relevant time.”