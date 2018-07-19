The leader of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Sihle Zikalala‚ invoked the values upheld by former president Nelson Mandela’s generation of “unity before individual interests” ahead of the province’s elective conference.

Zikalala was addressing party members on Wednesday at the struggle icon’s memorial lecture in Umvoti in the Natal Midlands.

He reminded ANC members of the need to unite behind elected leadership.

“We have a duty to unite behind the elected leadership of the ANC not factions.

“Those who are not elected must support those who are elected‚ those who are elected must extend a hand and serve everyone‚ including those who support them‚” Zikalala said.

Zikalala is expected to be elected unopposed as the party's chairman in the province following discussions to avoid a bruising battle. However‚ the position of provincial secretary has emerged as the most closely contested.

Mdumiseni Ntuli‚ the former spokesman of the party’s Provincial Executive Committee‚ is the favourite to clinch the position. Ntuli is expected to lock horns with Super Zuma‚ the former provincial secretary.

Zikalala said the generation of Mandela had demonstrated that unity of the ANC was sacred by choosing unity of the party over their individualism.