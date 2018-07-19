Politics

Thandi Modise to be prosecuted by Gerrie Nel for 'animal cruelty'

19 July 2018 - 12:29 By Timeslive
AfriForum will embark on a private prosecution of National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise for alleged animal cruelty.
AfriForum will embark on a private prosecution of National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise for alleged animal cruelty.
Image: Sunday Times

AfriForum said on Thursday that it would embark on a private prosecution of National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise for alleged animal cruelty at her farm.

Advocate Gerrie Nel plans to embark on the prosecution within the next three months.

The Sunday Times reported in 2014 how SPCA inspectors had raided the farm in the town of Modderfontein‚ North West‚ and found scores of dead animals — including decomposing pigs‚ chickens‚ geese and sheep.

Modise said at the time that her farm manager had left to tend to a family emergency. But the newspaper revealed that the sole farmworker who took care of the farm had left the animals to die because he and his family faced starvation if they stayed there.

The lobby group’s private prosecution unit investigated the matter and has concluded that there is prima facie evidence to successfully prosecute Modise. “It is essential to institute private prosecution to ensure that justice prevails‚” said Nel.

“The animal abuse on Modise’s farm was some of the worst abuse that we ever had to deal with. The animals were left to their own mercy and many died of hunger‚” said Marcelle Meredith‚ executive director at the NSPCA.

READ MORE: 

Vet who wouldn't testify in Modise 'farm of horror' loses in court: NSPCA

A veterinary surgeon has failed in his bid to appeal his sanction by the South African Veterinary Council‚which followed his refusal to hand over ...
News
7 months ago

NSPCA considers private prosecution against Modise for animal cruelty

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is considering a private prosecution of National Council of Provinces chair ...
Politics
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa lawyers accuse Moyane of ‘effectively sabotaging’ his own misconduct ... Politics
  2. 'Only expropriate white-owned land‚' hearing told Politics
  3. Thandi Modise to be prosecuted by Gerrie Nel for 'animal cruelty' Politics
  4. DA 'lighting fires' with calls for troops in Western Cape‚ says Bheki Cele Politics
  5. ANC man linked to three cash-in-transit heists - Cele Politics

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
X