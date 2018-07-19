AfriForum said on Thursday that it would embark on a private prosecution of National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise for alleged animal cruelty at her farm.

Advocate Gerrie Nel plans to embark on the prosecution within the next three months.

The Sunday Times reported in 2014 how SPCA inspectors had raided the farm in the town of Modderfontein‚ North West‚ and found scores of dead animals — including decomposing pigs‚ chickens‚ geese and sheep.

Modise said at the time that her farm manager had left to tend to a family emergency. But the newspaper revealed that the sole farmworker who took care of the farm had left the animals to die because he and his family faced starvation if they stayed there.

The lobby group’s private prosecution unit investigated the matter and has concluded that there is prima facie evidence to successfully prosecute Modise. “It is essential to institute private prosecution to ensure that justice prevails‚” said Nel.

“The animal abuse on Modise’s farm was some of the worst abuse that we ever had to deal with. The animals were left to their own mercy and many died of hunger‚” said Marcelle Meredith‚ executive director at the NSPCA.