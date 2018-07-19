Politics

‘You sellout’: Lekota lashed at land hearings

19 July 2018 - 08:00 By Amil Umraw
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota
Image: Xanderleigh Dookey

Congress of the People (Cope) president Mosiuoa Lekota came under attack for his views on land expropriation at the parliamentary hearings in Mahikeng in North West on Wednesday.

Several speakers lashed out at Lekota in the presence of other politicians, including the EFF's Julius Malema and Godrich Gardee, and DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach.

Lekota has repeatedly argued that although he supports expropriation, the state must pay for the land.

However, the majority of those who attended Wednesday’s hearing supported the amendment of the Section 25 of the Constitution for expropriation of land without compensation.

Moegi Gaidi looked at Lekota and addressed him directly: “You are a sellout. This is the land of black people. You are a disgrace to say white people paid for the land and they must be compensated. No ... Like it or not, we are taking the land.”

Most read

  1. ANC man linked to three cash-in-transit heists - Cele Politics
  2. ‘You sellout’: Lekota lashed at land hearings Politics
  3. Clear and Present danger: The heist suspect who ruined the ANC's day Politics
  4. Sihle Zikalala calls for ‘unity before individual interests’ ahead of ANC KZN ... Politics
  5. Meet Errol Velile Present‚ the ANC man arrested for Soweto cash heist Politics

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
X