‘You sellout’: Lekota lashed at land hearings

Congress of the People (Cope) president Mosiuoa Lekota came under attack for his views on land expropriation at the parliamentary hearings in Mahikeng in North West on Wednesday.

Several speakers lashed out at Lekota in the presence of other politicians, including the EFF's Julius Malema and Godrich Gardee, and DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach.

Lekota has repeatedly argued that although he supports expropriation, the state must pay for the land.

However, the majority of those who attended Wednesday’s hearing supported the amendment of the Section 25 of the Constitution for expropriation of land without compensation.

Moegi Gaidi looked at Lekota and addressed him directly: “You are a sellout. This is the land of black people. You are a disgrace to say white people paid for the land and they must be compensated. No ... Like it or not, we are taking the land.”