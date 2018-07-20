Politics

ANC cash heist suspect 'involved in security for Cyril's presidential campaign'

20 July 2018 - 10:03 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: ALON SKUY

The cash heist suspect who worked at the ANC headquarters was involved behind the scenes in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign‚ a newspaper reported on Friday.

Errol Velile Present was arrested with three alleged accomplices earlier in July after a cash heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto. It has since emerged that he worked at Luthuli House – until he was served with a letter of summary dismissal on Wednesday.

Present played an integral role in the run-up to the ANC’s national elective conference in Johannesburg at the end of 2017‚ the Mail and Guardian  reported on Friday‚ citing three Luthuli House insiders.

Errol Velile Present
Errol Velile Present
Image: Facebook/Errol Velile Present

Present was part of an advance team that assessed security at stops along the way‚ during Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign. He was described as an ANC branch secretary in Johannesburg’s ward 40 in Dobsonville in Soweto.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told the Mail and Guardian that Ramaphosa would not have known about his involvement in the campaign.

Mpho Sesedinyane‚ a childhood friend‚ said he had worked with Present while he was an ANC secretary in one of the Soweto branches.

“He was the organiser who would organise activities of the ANC in different provinces‚ doing audits for ANC membership‚ ensuring that where there were infightings within structures of the African National Congress‚ he would be deployed to stabilise the branches.”

Police minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday that Present had been linked to at least three heists. But his wife is sceptical about his alleged involvement.

“I doubt he did it. It would have shown. He would have brought money home. We would have spent it. Our lounge is so big. It does not have a dining room suite. I am sure I would have done a lot of changes around the house‚” Zanele Present told eNCA.

“I was so shocked. I’m not even coping. I have lost weight because I can’t even eat. I can’t talk to him and ask him to explain what is going on‚” she said. 

Wife of ANC 'heist' man believes her husband is not guilty

The wife of a former ANC employee arrested for a Soweto cash heist says she does not believe her husband is guilty.
News
5 hours ago

Meet Errol Velile Present‚ the ANC man arrested for Soweto cash heist

“Everything in life can be taken away from you and generally will be at some point.”
Politics
1 day ago

In 2017‚ the Sunday Times linked Present to a controversial farm deal in Limpopo. The newspaper reported that former minister of land reform Gugile Nkwinti had introduced Present‚ who was “shopping” for a thriving Limpopo farm‚ to one of his top officials at a land summit.

Present’s wife confirmed to eNCA that she had “little” knowledge about the farm.

“I know a little bit about the farm story. I know that they were busy with the farm. The business partner started mismanaging the farm. Veli could not be hands-on‚ on the farm. Most of the time he was this side [Johannesburg]…Only later he found out that the farm is collapsing.” 

READ MORE

ANC employee suspect in cash-in-transit heist, party confirms

The ANC confirmed on Wednesday that one of its employees was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.
Politics
2 days ago

Clear and Present danger: The heist suspect who ruined the ANC's day

It was 5.46am when the bombshell dropped. It was a pre-dawn shock, courtesy of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who lifted the lid on an ANC man ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC ward councillor remains in office with criminal charge

A group of brawling ANC members from a branch in Soweto are literally battling it out over a local leadership position.
Politics
8 months ago

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Don’t tax your poor little brain about the Wiese issue Ideas
  2. ANC cash heist suspect 'involved in security for Cyril's presidential campaign' Politics
  3. 'The enemy is among you': Magashule launches scathing attack at KZN ANC ... Politics
  4. Cyril's 2-week action plan won't fix 10 years of pillaging: economists Politics
  5. Makhosi Khoza: 'If there is one person I feel sorry for‚ it’s Ramaphosa' Politics

Latest Videos

Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
‘The ANC would’ve killed me, if I stayed’ - Dr Makhosi Khoza
X