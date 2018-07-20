The cash heist suspect who worked at the ANC headquarters was involved behind the scenes in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign‚ a newspaper reported on Friday.

Errol Velile Present was arrested with three alleged accomplices earlier in July after a cash heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto. It has since emerged that he worked at Luthuli House – until he was served with a letter of summary dismissal on Wednesday.

Present played an integral role in the run-up to the ANC’s national elective conference in Johannesburg at the end of 2017‚ the Mail and Guardian reported on Friday‚ citing three Luthuli House insiders.