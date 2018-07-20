The Gauteng ANC’s conference has been declared a “council of war”‚ as the party prepares for what is expected to be a tight race for the majority vote in the province during national elections next year.

With DA-led coalitions governing metropolitan municipalities in Johannesburg and Tshwane since the ANC was knocked off the pedestal in the 2016 local government elections‚ the party is now promising to clean up its act.

Outlining the party’s political report at the onset of its Gauteng provincial conference‚ Premier David Makhura said the ANC should expect the battle for support to intensify.

“We can expect the battle to intensify in Gauteng‚ as such‚ the ANC-led alliance and the broad democratic forces dare not be complacent. The opposition is desperate because their hopes of governing Gauteng have been dealt a severe blow by a resurgent and rejuvenated ANC‚” he said.