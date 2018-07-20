Politics

Cyril's 2-week action plan won't fix 10 years of pillaging: economists

20 July 2018 - 08:00 By Leonie Wagner
President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged MPs to find ways that will help South Africans cope with the high cost of living
A mixed bag of wishes – that is what South African economists are offering President Cyril Ramaphosa after his challenge to ministers to come up with a plan to help consumers cope with rising costs.

The usual suspects are there: get rid of costly parastatals, rethink land expropriation without compensation.

And economist Dawie Roodt even threw in some tough love: “People have to accept the reality that South Africa is getting poorer and start cutting back on their living standards.”

But independent economist Ntombana Mbele reckons old-fashioned networking and talking to one another might prove an excellent start.

Ministers in the economic cluster were given two weeks to come up with a plan to deal with the ever-rising cost of living for South Africans, particularly the staggering petrol hikes.

