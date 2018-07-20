Former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza says President Cyril Ramaphosa has inherited a difficult system where government promotes dismal failures and creates very little room for the growth of those who are doing right.

Speaking exclusively to TimesLIVE on Wednesday‚ Khoza said Ramaphosa may have good intentions‚ but he is saddled with many constraints.

“If there is one person I feel sorry for‚ it’s the president of the republic‚ Cyril Ramaphosa. People are already saying [that] he is not decisive. Obviously you are not going to be decisive if you are finding yourself in an environment where you have to take collective decisions with people that are severely compromised.

“It is going to be very difficult for him. It is not going to be easy‚” Khoza said.

Khoza resigned from the ANC in September last year after a tumultuous period in which she openly criticised then president Jacob Zuma. Khoza started her own political party‚ African Democratic Change‚ which simply didn’t go anywhere.