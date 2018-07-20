Gauteng premier David Makhura has admitted that the ANC has neglected coloured communities in the province.

He said that‚ in his position as head of the province‚ he has come across “indisputable evidence of serious neglect” by the ANC government in Gauteng.

Makhura was speaking at the opening of the ANC’s provincial conference in Irene on Friday.

“I have come across indisputable evidence of serious neglect by our government and under-investment in the coloured communities of our province. This neglect has far-reaching consequences‚” he said.

“Crime and drugs have increased‚ while the standard of living has dropped‚ including a decline in educational achievement and advancement among our people in these communities. Both poverty and unemployment have reached extreme levels. This has bred resentment and anger.”

Makhura called on municipalities to urgently address this.

“I call upon the ANC-led government and municipalities to act urgently and decisively in correcting the neglect of the coloured communities in Gauteng. Let us change the face of these communities as we are doing with the African townships‚” he said.