ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule launched a scathing attack on members who continuously take the party to court and called for their punishment.

Magashule was delivering the keynote address at the opening of the eighth elective conference of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal‚ which was almost interdicted earlier on Thursday.

“The awful tendency to take the ANC to court by disaffected groups must come to a final end‚ and the self-centered ill-discipline that informs such behaviour must be punished and rooted out once and for all‚” he said.

Provincial leaders have warned that failing to elect leadership will hurt the province’s performance at the 2019 general elections.

“The enemy is among you. ANC KZN contributes about 22% of the ANC national vote. If you don’t unite‚ engage and persuade one another‚ you would have betrayed the revolution‚” Magashule said.

Six disgruntled members from the Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions had attempted at the eleventh hour to stop the conference from going ahead. The urgent application was dismissed.