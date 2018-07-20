At the opening of the Gauteng ANC’s provincial elective conference at the Saint George Hotel in Irene on Friday July 20 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need for delegates to adopt the ideal of unity in everything they do in order to have a successful conference.

With infighting in the ANC continuing unabated since its national conference in December‚ Ramaphosa warned that "disunity" among ANC leaders and members eroded public support for the party and resulted in a loss of votes.

Ramaphosa repeated that the ANC wanted the love of the people back‚ a message he also delivered to professionals in Gauteng last month. "It’s in our hands to restore the image and position of the ANC‚" he said. “Go give the people the ANC they love‚ trust and want to support.”