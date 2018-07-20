Politics

WATCH | Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC

20 July 2018 - 16:20 By Amanda Moore

At the opening of the Gauteng ANC’s provincial elective conference at the Saint George Hotel in Irene on Friday July 20 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need for delegates to adopt the ideal of unity in everything they do in order to have a successful conference. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

At the opening of the Gauteng ANC’s provincial elective conference at the Saint George Hotel in Irene on Friday July 20 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need for delegates to adopt the ideal of unity in everything they do in order to have a successful conference.

With infighting in the ANC continuing unabated since its national conference in December‚ Ramaphosa warned that "disunity" among ANC leaders and members eroded public support for the party and resulted in a loss of votes.

Ramaphosa repeated that the ANC wanted the love of the people back‚ a message he also delivered to professionals in Gauteng last month. "It’s in our hands to restore the image and position of the ANC‚" he said. “Go give the people the ANC they love‚ trust and want to support.”

READ MORE

Court dismisses application to halt ANC Gauteng conference

The South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday dismissed an urgent application to halt the ANC Gauteng conference scheduled for this coming weekend.
Politics
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa calls for calm at Gauteng ANC conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in his capacity as ANC leader‚ has called on party members in Gauteng to contest each other as "brother and sister" at ...
Politics
2 hours ago

“We want that money back!” - Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption

The government will be embarking on a "massive project" to get back the money stolen through corruption‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC Politics
  2. “We want that money back!” - Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption Politics
  3. Councillor to fly rainbow flag with pride despite objection Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa calls for calm at Gauteng ANC conference Politics
  5. TOM EATON | Don’t tax your poor little brain about the Wiese issue Ideas

Latest Videos

Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
X