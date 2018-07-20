The government will be embarking on a "massive project" to get back the money stolen through corruption‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

He was speaking at the ANC’s Gauteng provincial elective conference in Irene‚ where he said corruption in any form would not be tolerated in the party.

With a staggering R100-billion estimated to have been looted through state capture and corruption in recent years‚ the president now says his government will move to recoup that money so that it can benefit the people of South Africa.

"There are billions that have been siphoned out. We must now say we want that money back‚" he told delegates at the Gauteng conference.

In a wide-ranging address which touched on corruption‚ health‚ the economy and the ANC's renewal‚ Ramaphosa admitted that the 2019 national election is set to be "hard fought"‚ particularly in Gauteng.

The province is a key battleground in 2019‚ with opposition parties hard at work to consolidate their power in the country's economic heartland after the ANC’s poor showing in the 2016 national and local government elections. This culminated in the loss of two key metros‚ Tshwane and Johannesburg.