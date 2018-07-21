Gauteng Premier David Makhura has been elected unopposed as the new ANC chairman in the province.

Makhura was the only candidate who accepted nomination at the party’s conference this weekend in Irene‚ Pretoria.

He had been acting chairperson since December‚ when Paul Mashatile left the position after being elected as ANC treasurer-general.

A tight contest is expected for the rest of the top five leadership positions in Gauteng. For deputy chairperson‚ education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is going up against economic development MEC Lebogang Maile.

Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe will go head-to-head with Boyce Maneli for the position of secretary. T

Another tight contest will be between Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and former City of Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau for the position of treasurer.