Politics

Makhura confirmed as ANC leader in Gauteng

21 July 2018 - 09:22 By Aphiwe Deklerk
David Makhura is the new ANC chairman in the province.
David Makhura is the new ANC chairman in the province.
Image: DANIEL BORN

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has been elected unopposed as the new ANC chairman in the province.

Makhura was the only candidate who accepted nomination at the party’s conference this weekend in Irene‚ Pretoria.

He had been acting chairperson since December‚ when Paul Mashatile left the position after being elected as ANC treasurer-general.

A tight contest is expected for the rest of the top five leadership positions in Gauteng. For deputy chairperson‚ education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is going up against economic development MEC Lebogang Maile.

Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe will go head-to-head with Boyce Maneli for the position of secretary. T

Another tight contest will be between Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and former City of Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau for the position of treasurer. 

Most read

  1. Zikalala leads ANC in KZN after delegates reject unity slate Politics
  2. Makhura confirmed as ANC leader in Gauteng Politics
  3. Makhura admits ANC has neglected coloured communities in Gauteng Politics
  4. Zille denies undermining former DA member Lindiwe Mazibuko Politics
  5. ANC was warned about ex-party man's dodgy dealings‚ says Mbalula Politics

Latest Videos

Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
X