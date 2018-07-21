Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is the new deputy chairman of the ANC in Gauteng.

Lesufi defeated economic development MEC Lebogang Maile for the position on Saturday.

However‚ Maile's ally‚ eMfuleni municipality mayor Jacob Khawe‚ was elected provincial secretary.

The results of the election‚ which came after a marathon nomination and voting process at the party’s provincial conference in Irene‚ were announced at around midday on Saturday. Gauteng Premier David Makhura stood uncontested as the chairman of the party in the province.

Lesufi won with only 22 votes. The total number of delegates who took part in the voting process was 1‚244. Lesufi acquired 623 of those votes.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was elected as deputy secretary and former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau as treasurer.