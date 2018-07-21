ANC delegates in KwaZulu-Natal rejected the unity slate at their elective conference in Durban and opted to nominate their preferred candidates — despite attempts by provincial leaders to ensure an arranged leadership outcome

Nominations for the top five positions went ahead early on Saturday‚ with Sihle Zikalala elected unopposed as chairman and Nomusa Dube-Ncube as treasurer.

For the position of provincial secretary‚ Super Zuma — who held the position in the suspended provincial executive committee — emerged as the only nominee. However‚ former provincial spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli was nominated from the floor‚ forcing a vote.

Ntuli was nominated by the ANC Youth League in the province‚ which cited the need for younger blood in the leadership. Ntuli accepted the nomination.

The most interesting contest is for the position of deputy secretary. The former deputy of the previous provincial leadership‚ Mluleki Ndobe‚ was nominated and he accepted “on principle”.