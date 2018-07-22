Politics

DA wants probe into whether ANC used proceeds of crime to campaign

22 July 2018 - 16:26 By Timeslive
DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the IEC has a duty to keep a watchful eye on political parties.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Lulama Zenzile

The DA has written to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson‚ Glen Mashinini‚ to request an urgent investigation into whether or not the ANC is using the proceeds from criminal activities to fund their day-to-day and campaign operations.

The party said this followed what it called disturbing confirmation that an ANC employee‚ stationed at Luthuli House‚ had been linked to three cash-in-transit heists.

“Therefore‚ any suspicion that funding from illicit activities may have been possibly used by the ANC for campaigning must be fully investigated‚” said DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

Other recent allegations‚ he said‚ had also suggested that the ANC might be implicated in the VBS scandal‚ the cost of which had been the near collapse of service delivery across 15 municipalities.

“On January 6 2018‚ a payment of R250‚000 marked as ‘ANC gala dinner event’ was reportedly found in Robvet's bank records. The ANC's gala dinner took place just a week later‚ marking its 106th birthday.

“The circumstances surrounding the gala dinner support the DA’s belief that the ANC has a case to answer for. To give more credence to our concerns is that there are allegations which refer to directors of VBS's majority shareholder who‚ through a front company called Vele Investments‚ donated money to the ANC in exchange for support from the 15 municipalities‚” Malatsi said.

He said the IEC had a duty to keep a watchful eye on political parties to ensure that elections did not only run smoothly‚ but that they were free and fair.

“If the ANC of Ramaphosa is serious about cracking down on corruption‚ then they must fully cooperate with the IEC in order for the law to run its course.”

