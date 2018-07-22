Politics

KZN ANC wants the party to publicly support Zuma at his corruption trial

22 July 2018 - 10:05 By Zimasa Matiwane
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has resolved to engage the highest decision making body of the party‚ the National Executive Committee (NEC)‚ to review its decision to not support former president Jacob Zuma in his corruption case.

Earlier this year‚ the ANC took a decision not to support Zuma at court his appearances – instead only allowing party members to support in their personal capacities. But even this was on condition that they did not wear party regalia.

Also‚ newly-elected KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala‚ in a bid to curb divisions‚ was adamant that were would not be a purge of members who supported any individuals who contested– but lost – any position in the party.

“Fellow comrades‚ from the 2015 divisions we have learnt that the tendency to isolate those who are not elected from areas of deployments in the state and municipalities has planted a painful and deeper feeling that the leadership contestation is punitive. This results in members aligning the election to a position in the organisation with deployment in the state‚” Zikalala said.

The new leadership‚ elected after several elective conferences were either postponed or rescinded by the courts‚ said elements that led to divisions and members taking the party to court were now history. Those include membership manipulation‚ gatekeeping and patronage.

Instead‚ the party and its new leadership is committed to campaigning for a “decisive” victory in the 2019 general elections.

Zikalala called on all party members to travel the length and breath of the province‚ convincing the electorate to vote for the ANC‚ saying: “We are all volunteers of the ANC. We all carry a responsibility of ensuring the ANC emerges victorious in next year's elections.”

Zikalala also took a strong stance against deployees who did not serve their constituencies.

“The ANC can't not afford to keep councillors‚ members of parliament [or] legislature who ill-treat‚ look down on people‚ and those who are not of any service at all‚” Zikalala said.

He also called the ANC to address the issue of political killings.

"We must all work together to curb the killings of political leaders and further address violent areas in this province‚” said Zikalala.

Zikalala also said there was an urgent need to convene the outstanding regional conferences for Harry Gwala‚ Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions.

