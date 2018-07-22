The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has resolved to engage the highest decision making body of the party‚ the National Executive Committee (NEC)‚ to review its decision to not support former president Jacob Zuma in his corruption case.

Earlier this year‚ the ANC took a decision not to support Zuma at court his appearances – instead only allowing party members to support in their personal capacities. But even this was on condition that they did not wear party regalia.

Also‚ newly-elected KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala‚ in a bid to curb divisions‚ was adamant that were would not be a purge of members who supported any individuals who contested– but lost – any position in the party.