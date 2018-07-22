To this end the excluded group proceeded to convene a parallel conference of the "real delegates" at the PH Moeketsi High School in Taung on Saturday night‚ said Cwaile.

"The legitimacy of the conference is not dependent on the presence of the NEC but its correctness in the context of principles of the ANC‚ not the two-hour sermon Supra facilitated today at All Seasons in Christiana‚" said Cwaile who added that he and other "progressive" PEC members would preside over the Taung conference to legitimise it.

Thapelo Galeboe‚ representing the group of ANC members who allege they were chased out from Christiana‚ said they were going ahead with the parallel conference and that Luthuli House would have to rule on which one was legitimate.