Politics

Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni to join Discovery

23 July 2018 - 12:50 By Amil Umraw
Mkuseli Apleni will be joining Discovery Bank.
Mkuseli Apleni will be joining Discovery Bank.
Image: Peggy Nkomo

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni will serve his last few days at the helm of the department before joining the soon to be launched Discovery Bank in an executive role.

Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba confirmed Apleni's resignation during a press briefing on Monday. Apleni will leave at the end of the month.

Gigaba spoke glowingly of Apleni's leadership‚ saying that under his tenure the department has managed to achieve 89% of its targets‚ compared to 25% nine years ago. Apleni was appointed as director-general in April 2010.

Gigaba will announce Apleni's acting replacement next week.

READ MORE: 

Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni resigns

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni has resigned‚ minister Malusi Gigaba confirmed on Monday.
Politics
2 hours ago

Parliament set to investigate how Guptas became South African citizens

Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs is to investigate how some members of the Gupta family became South African citizens.
Politics
2 months ago

Cellphone-addicted Home Affairs official's bosses are in trouble too!

Disciplinary actions are being instituted over a video clip portraying a Home Affairs official at Beitbridge border post checking her Facebook and ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Home affairs 'war on queues' off to a slow start Politics
  2. Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni to join Discovery Politics
  3. Youngsters take over ANC leadership in KZN Politics
  4. King Zwelithini says he deserves his 70th birthday bash to be even more lavish Politics
  5. Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni resigns Politics

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
X