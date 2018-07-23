Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni to join Discovery

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni will serve his last few days at the helm of the department before joining the soon to be launched Discovery Bank in an executive role.

Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba confirmed Apleni's resignation during a press briefing on Monday. Apleni will leave at the end of the month.

Gigaba spoke glowingly of Apleni's leadership‚ saying that under his tenure the department has managed to achieve 89% of its targets‚ compared to 25% nine years ago. Apleni was appointed as director-general in April 2010.

Gigaba will announce Apleni's acting replacement next week.