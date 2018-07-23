Politics

Home Affairs experiences average of 20 days’ system downtime a month: Gigaba

23 July 2018 - 14:52 By Theto Mahlakoana
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba blames power interruptions and Telkom lines for slow service delivery.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba blames power interruptions and Telkom lines for slow service delivery.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Home Affairs offices experience an average of 20 days’ system downtime a month due to power interruptions and problems with Telkom lines.

This affects the pace of service delivery in the department that is characterised by long queues and delays.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told reporters during a briefing in Pretoria that IT company Dimension Data had been hired to assess its networks at the department’s 184 live capture offices.

The live capture offices are capacitated to process smart ID cards and other digital services offered by Home Affairs.

“The biggest contributor to system downtime is unavailability of power in many offices‚ wherein uninterrupted power supply and generator failed to switch. Other problem areas related to the Telkom data line and power management. System downtime affects offices for an average of 20 days in one month‚” said Gigaba.

The minister also announced that the campaign to get rid of queues at Home Affairs offices‚ launched in April‚ had gotten off to a slow start.

He said a monitoring tool which was designed to measure average waiting time showed that it took 25 to 30 minutes to issue products to clients.

“This analysis necessitated a review of workflow process.

“This work includes a pilot to redesign the workflow so that we separate those collecting passports from the ones collecting smart ID cards‚” Gigaba said.

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE: 

Home affairs 'war on queues' off to a slow start

The department of home affairs campaign to make its branches more efficient is off to a slow start.
Politics
3 hours ago

Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni to join Discovery

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni will serve his last few days at the helm of the department before joining the soon to be launched ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni resigns

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni has resigned‚ minister Malusi Gigaba confirmed on Monday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Home Affairs experiences average of 20 days’ system downtime a month: Gigaba Politics
  2. Home affairs 'war on queues' off to a slow start Politics
  3. Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni to join Discovery Politics
  4. Youngsters take over ANC leadership in KZN Politics
  5. King Zwelithini says he deserves his 70th birthday bash to be even more lavish Politics

Latest Videos

Cousins in dock for shooting of ANC Youth League leader in KZN
Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
X