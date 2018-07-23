Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini's celebration of his 70th birthday at his Enyokeni palace in Nongoma on Friday is expected to be attended by high-profile guests‚ politicians and business people.

Among the VIPs expected to attend the birthday bash are President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ deputy president David Mabuza‚ former president Jacob Zuma and IFP leader Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Zulu royal household spokesperson prince Thulani Zulu said the birthday celebrations will take place at the Enyokeni palace during the day. Later in the evening a gala dinner will be held at the king’s Linduzulu palace which he shares with his fourth wife‚ queen Thandekile MaNdlovu.

Also on Friday‚ Jacob Zuma is expected to make his third court appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. He is facing 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company Thales from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

King Zwelithini was born on July 14, 1948 in Nongoma and is the eighth and longest-serving Zulu monarch. He became the king after the death of his father‚ king Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon‚ in 1968.