Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Chief Whip Hlanganani Gumbi got into an Uber at about 4.30pm outside the party’s provincial offices in Durban.

Just when the Uber was about to drive off‚ three men blocked off the car and jumped out‚ and then started hurling insults at the driver in Zulu.

Gumbi said: “I could see they had firearms. They didn’t take them out‚ but they had firearms.”

He suspects it was a local cab or taxi association‚ because of their insults and questions.

“Who are you working for? Are you working for Uber or Taxify? Do you not know you guys are not welcome along these routes? These routes belong to us‚” he said the men had asked.

The Uber driver is said to have driven off and the three men followed him.

Gumbi escaped unharmed and tried to contact the driver on Monday to find out if he escaped unscathed.

“I was more concerned about the driver. Obviously these incidents end up occurring where people get burnt or shot‚ particularly in Joburg.”

Gumbi said it was the first time he saw firsthand an Uber driver being threatened and intimidated‚ and called the situation “ridiculous”.

“Somehow cab drivers think this will win them support!?!” Gumbi tweeted.