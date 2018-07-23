The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed Home Affairs Director General Mkhuseli Apleni’s resignation‚ saying he was unfit to head the department.

In a statement released on Monday following Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s announcement that Apleni was leaving the public service for Discovery Bank‚ the trade union said it had little regard for him.

Tensions between Apleni came to head in 2017 during a protracted court battle over the department’s unilateral change of its working hours that forced employees to report for duty on weekends.

“Apleni…will unfortunately be remembered by the PSA for especially his unfair implementation of weekend working hours without compensation for employees of the Department of Home Affairs.

"Apleni misused taxpayers’ money by dragging the PSA to every court‚ including the Constitutional Court and still lost‚” said PSA Deputy General Manager‚ Tahir Maepa.

Apleni has been Home Affairs DG since 2009.

In 2017‚ he was suspended by then Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize for alleged insubordination among other charges which he fought against in court and won.