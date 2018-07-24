Politics

ANC and DA live in harmony in small town - much to the dismay of party bigwigs

ANC branch secretary appeals to Jesse Duarte to intervene in the Kannaland municipality coalition saga

24 July 2018 - 09:00 By Aphiwe Deklerk
ANC supporters in Zoar in Kannaland municipality protesting against a coalition government with the Icosa political party in May 2017. Kannaland's ANC mayor Magdalena Barry (front in black and white) with her deputy, Philip Antonie, to her right.
Image: Die Hoorn / Schalk le Roux

An ANC branch secretary in a small town in the Western Cape has appealed to Luthuli House to intervene in Kannaland municipality where their mayor is happily working with the DA in the only such coalition in the country.

Both the ANC and the DA in the Karoo town of Kannaland went rogue after the 2016 local government elections‚ forming a coalition without the permission of their mother bodies.

Now Eugene Ludicks‚ a branch secretary of the ANC in Kannaland‚ has appealed to ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte‚ asking her to intervene in the saga that has‚ despite repeated attempts‚ not been resolved.

Ludicks said the ANC Western Cape provincial executive committee had instructed ANC mayor Magdalene Barry and her deputy‚ Phillips Antonie‚ in May to quit – but nothing of the sort is happening.

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said the party expected the pair to resign and had sent a team to Kannaland to “manage the exit”. 

But Barry and Antonie are staying put, saying they know nothing of this request to quit. 

