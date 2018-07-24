The memories of those who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy have been “dishonoured and trivialised” by Qedani Mahlangu’s re-election to the ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in Gauteng‚ says the Life Esidimeni Family Committee.

The committee said on Tuesday‚ in a strongly worded statement on behalf of families affected by the tragedy‚ that it was outraged.

By allowing Mahlangu to participate in the PEC‚ the party was effectively condoning the heinous acts perpetrated under her watch‚ it said.

“If ANC represents the people and is for the people‚ then how are these elections reflective of the will of the people?

“Qedani Mahlangu is found to have been responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ in which over 140 of the most vulnerable members of our society died. It is unacceptable that in light of the overwhelming evidence concerning Mahlangu’s integrity and fitness to hold office that she has been re-elected‚” committee spokesperson Christine Nxumalo said in a statement.