Unlike the moment this first happened — on February 11‚ 1990‚ the day Mandela was finally freed after 27 years in incarceration — his voice was a recording‚ and the tall figure looking down on the crowd below was a bronze statue that had just been unveiled.

Madiba’s spirit was reignited by Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu‚ who told those gathered for the unveiling: “To me his greatest triumph was restoring our pride and our self-belief.”

And‚ he added‚ even though post-apartheid South Africa had almost “careened off a cliff” lately‚ the healing and togetherness must continue.

Africa Melane‚ who hosted the unveiling‚ recalled how in 1990 he saw “this dapper man who was a lot taller than I thought he would be” stepping out of a car clutching the hand of his wife‚ Winnie Mandela.

“He brought some desperately needed change to South Africa‚” said Melane‚ adding that Mandela “eventually appeared on the balcony of this magnificent building”.

The statue‚ he said‚ would be a reminder of Madiba’s legacy for generations to come.

Professor Njabulo Ndebele‚ chairman of the Nelson Mandela Foundation‚ said Tuesday’s event was not simply the unveiling of a statue but also the unveiling of a legacy of “someone who is no longer with us” as well as an embodiment of the “future we envisage” for South Africa.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille first paid tribute to Tutu‚ recalling how he had the amazing ability to just “calm everybody down” during political meetings and protests in the past.