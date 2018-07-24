DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called for an urgent reduction in fuel levies as petrol prices reach record highs across South Africa.

The opposition leader also called for citizens to join the party in a mass protest outside National Treasury's offices at the end of the month.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside members of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) in Tshwane on Tuesday‚ Maimane said "exorbitant" fuel levies could not be justified.

"When Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president‚ the price of petrol per litre was R14.12. It now costs over R16 per litre to refuel your vehicle with 95-octane unleaded petrol in Gauteng. This equates to‚ on average‚ almost R100 more every time you fill your tank. Every cent of this massive increase is absorbed by ordinary South Africans‚ either directly through increased transport costs‚ or indirectly by the resulting rising food prices‚" he said.

"And it is the poor who bear the brunt of this onslaught as they spend a disproportionately large amount of their income on food and transport. This is simply not sustainable. Something has to give. Poor South Africans are already stretched to breaking point by a stagnant economy and spiralling unemployment‚ and there is no sign of this improving any time soon."