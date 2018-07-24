Politics

Scrap e-tolls! ANC's Lesufi says they need to be 'terminated permanently'

The newly elected Gauteng ANC deputy chairman says e-tolls are harming the party brand

24 July 2018 - 10:19 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
An e-toll gantry.
Image: Daniel Born

Newly elected Gauteng ANC deputy chairman Panyaza Lesufi says a resolution has been taken to set up a task team to look into scrapping e-tolls.

Speaking to Karima Brown on Radio 702 on Monday‚ Lesufi said the decision was taken at the ANC provincial conference held in Johannesburg at the weekend.

“The conference has taken a firm decision to ensure that e-tolls are terminated and terminated permanently. We are putting up a team that will go to national and speak to those that will assist us realise this particular decision‚” Lesufi said.

He said the e-tolls were harming the ANC brand.

“We really need to let go. The reality is that these e-tolls are unpopular with our people.”

Lesufi said the task team would engage on the modalities and “check the costs‚ the running and all other related matters”.

The resolutions taken at the conference would be made public next month‚ Lesufi said‚ adding that it was important for the public to see them.

Twitter users‚ particularly those who have been paying e-tolls‚ reacted with fury at Lesufi’s announcement with some calling for refunds.

