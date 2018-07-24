The home affairs portfolio committee in parliament has expressed disappointment at Department of Home Affairs' director-general Mkuseli Apleni's decision to step down.

“While the committee acknowledges that departure is inevitable‚ the resignation of Apleni comes at an unfortunate time. The committee is preparing to reflect on some of the department’s work‚ including the Fireblade Aviation issue and the Gupta naturalisation process‚ which the committee hoped Apleni would have assisted in resolving‚” committee chairman Hlomani Chauke said on Tuesday.

Chauke also said the committee was “disappointed that Apleni has decided to leave the [the department] while it is in a process of re-invention‚ aimed at making it a world-class institution”.

“The achievements of Apleni and his management team in stabilising an underperforming department are commendable. Some of the notable achievements include reaching over 80% of targets‚ digitising [department] processes and improving financial controls.”

Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba confirmed on Monday that Apleni had resigned to pursue other career opportunities in the private sector.