Mahlangu‚ Hlongwa may have to appear before the ANC's integrity committee‚ says Mashatile

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile believes that the party's integrity commission may have to decide on the election of Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa into the Gauteng ANC's provincial executive at the table weekend.

Mahlangu is a former Gauteng Health MEC and she was fingered in the tragic deaths of the Life Esidimeni patients while Hlongwa is facing an investigation by the police's special investigating unit for alleged corruption.

Mashatile was responding to the question: "In terms of integrity‚ what message is the ANC sending to the society by the election of Tony Yengeni as head of its crime and corruption committee and Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa's election at the weekend?"

This was during his appearance before the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday. "We have created an integrity commission and if there are allegations against leaders‚ they will appear‚" Mashatile said.

"The commission may as well say 'step down‚ so that we don't do it arbitrarily'‚" he added.

Mashatile defended Yengeni and the ANC's decision to appoint him as chair of its working group on crime and corruption. Yengeni was convicted for fraud in 2003. He spent five months of his four-year sentence in prison before being released on parole.