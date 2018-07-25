Mduduzi Manana quit to save face‚ says DA

Former deputy higher education and training minister Mduduzi Manana’s resignation as a member of parliament was an attempt to “evade accountability”.

That was how the DA interpreted his abrupt resignation on Tuesday. Manana was supposed to appear before Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests on Wednesday.

The resignation comes in the wake of the former deputy minister pleading guilty to three charges brought against him for an incident at the Cubana restaurant in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ last year. At the time he resigned from his position as second-in-command in the higher education ministry‚ saying he was "shameful" of the act.

He was also accused of assaulting his now-former domestic worker‚ Christine Wiro‚ earlier this year. The NPA on Monday announced it had declined to prosecute the case - and Manana had denied any wrongdoing.