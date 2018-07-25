Parliament's ethics committee was only informed about ANC MP Mduduzi Manana's resignation from parliament just 30 minutes before the scheduled start of its hearing into his conduct.

This is despite Manana having been invited to appear before the joint subcommittee of the Ethics and Members' Interests committee at least 10 days ago. He never responded to their invitation.

Six MPs were present for the commencement of the hearing on Wednesday morning‚ five of them having been flown in from different parts of the country at taxpayers' expense. Parliament is still on its winter recess.

The meeting‚ which was scheduled to sit for three hours‚ only sat for about 10 minutes. MPs were officially informed about Manana's resignation and also received a one-page report reminding them that they only have jurisdiction over members of parliament.

“In light of his resignation, ...Manana is no longer a member of the assembly and by extension [no longer] a member of parliament. Consequently‚ the committee and the code [of ethics for MPs] finds no application on Honourable Manana in light of the allegations he was expected to answer‚” read the report.

Chairperson of the Ethics committee Omie Singh‚ who also chairs the subcommittee‚ said Manana's hearing would have taken place at 10am on Wednesday.