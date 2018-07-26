Increased trade and advancements in new technology took centre stage as leaders of five countries –representing 40 percent of the world’s population - met in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Leaders of Brazil‚ Russia‚ India‚ China and South Africa meet at a time that the Trump administration in the United States has intensified its trade war with China‚ which has affected other developing countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the BRICS bloc to increase trade partnerships between their countries. Putin noted that intra-BRICS trade was already at $102-billion‚ but said there was room for more growth.

“A consolidation of trading partnerships within BRICS is of greater importance. It has grown 30% and is now at $102-billion. I support initiatives of the BRICS business council in areas of e-commerce and simplifying administrative barriers to stimulate trade between our countries‚” said Putin.