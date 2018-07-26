The leaders of the five Brics nations have agreed to a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin that cooperation be extended at people-to-people level to promote cooperation and make the community more inclusive.

In a closed session between the presidents of South Africa‚ China‚ India‚ Russia and Brazil‚ Putin proposed that Brics should not just be a meeting of leaders but include the citizens of the five nations.

In an open session at the summit on Thursday‚ Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed that the five presidents had agreed to expand cultural‚ sporting and arts links.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in his closing remarks at the heads of state session of the summit‚ said the proposal by Putin would be an “important aspect to cooperation”. He said officials of the five nations had been instructed to develop this proposal‚ which could see sportspeople and artists competing against each other in special events.

The Brics community has so far focused on promoting economic ties between the world’s leading developing economies.