The City of Johannesburg has strengthened its financial position according to its unaudited financial statements‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday.

He said the city closed the 2017/18 financial year‚ which ended on June 30‚ in a stronger financial position compared with that achieved at the end of the 2016/17 financial year.

Mashaba said in a statement that the ANC’s claim that the city faced imminent financial collapse did not materialise‚ and that the city continued to strengthen its financial position.

He said the capital expenditure level was at 89% of its expenditure budget according to the unaudited statements‚ and that it had improved from 78% in the 2016/17 financial year.

Mashaba said the city had spent 98% of the Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG). He said the USDG made up the vast majority of the grant funding‚ and supported municipalities' work in infrastructure development.

“This is particularly critical given the massive infrastructural backlogs impacting service delivery in Johannesburg‚” Mashaba said.

In terms of the housing department‚ he noted that it had spent 89% of its capital budget and 100% of USDG funding‚ “despite being in a weak position only a few months ago.”