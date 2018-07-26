Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has agreed that her DA disciplinary hearing will conclude in August.

The agreement was part of the deal she struck on Wednesday night with the DA federal executive to halt a vote of no confidence in her leadership at the City of Cape Town council meeting on Thursday.

DA sources‚ who declined to be named‚ said the party’s Cape Town caucus was unhappy with being instructed on Thursday by federal executive chairman James Selfe to abandon the no-confidence vote.

“The caucus really wanted to proceed with the motion. We were confident it would succeed‚” said one senior official.

“Nobody trusts that [De Lille] will stick to the agreement‚ and councillors believe she is playing for time.”

Sources said De Lille had agreed that her disciplinary hearing would be held over six days in August. “If there are delays we will reinstate the motion of no-confidence at the end of August‚” said a caucus member.

Selfe looked sombre as he was the last person to leave the DA caucus meeting at the Civic Centre. He declined to comment‚ saying the DA would issue a statement later.