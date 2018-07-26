A DA motion of no confidence in its Cape Town mayor‚ Patricia de Lille‚ was dramatically scrapped on Thursday.

The motion was on the agenda for the council meeting due to begin at 10am‚ but was withdrawn at the eleventh hour.

eNCA reported that an agreement was signed on Wednesday night between De Lille and the DA. It said there would be no further motions of no-confidence in De Lille but that the council disciplinary investigation into her would continue.

The scrapped motion‚ proposed by councillor Marian Nieuwoudt‚ said De Lille had been mired in controversy for the past year.