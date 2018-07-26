The Democratic Alliance (DA) has yielded to Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and agreed that her disciplinary hearing can be open to the media.

Announcing the details of the deal which saw a planned vote of no-confidence in De Lille being scrapped at a City of Cape Town council meeting on Thursday‚ the DA said the “speedy” hearing would be held over three days in August.

“In addition‚ the agreement makes space for the mayor to be held accountable in a fair and reasonable manner for findings of independent council led-investigations‚ such as the upcoming Bowman’s report into her conduct‚” said a statement from DA spokesman Solly Malatsi and federal council deputy chairwoman Natasha Mazzone.

They were referring to an investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan‚ commissioned by the City of Cape Town‚ into allegations of misconduct against De Lille

Malatsi and Mazzone added: “Upon mayor De Lille’s insistence‚ the party will appoint a federal legal commission panel‚ and the prosecution will be led by an independent senior prosecutor and will be open to the media.