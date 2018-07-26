Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says delays in State Capture inquiry staff obtaining “top secret” security clearance – and “significant delays” in the commission securing funding from government – have hampered it in getting off the ground.

Zondo said in May that the commission would cost an estimated R230-million in the first six months of its existence. He has now successfully applied for its timeframe to be extended to two years‚ but it’s unclear what the cost implications of that extension may be.

What is clear‚ according to an affidavit filed by Zondo‚ is that obtaining funding from government for the inquiry‚ ordered by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela‚ had also been a struggle “since March 2018”.

“The reason for this is that many engagements had to be held with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development‚ the National Treasury and‚ to a lesser extent‚ the State Security Agency‚ in order to be able to explain to these institutions that the commission’s funding and procurement process could not simply follow the template of other commissions of inquiry‚” he said in court papers.

This‚ he argued‚ was because “given the subject matter of the commission‚ it was very important to be able to ensure the confidentiality of many of its operations so that the integrity of its information could not be compromised in any way”.

On May 16‚ Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene approved the inquiry’s budget.