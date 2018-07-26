Trade between South Africa and China must be "mutually beneficial": Mashatile

Trade between South Africa and China must be "mutually beneficial"‚ ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told Chinese business people and investors at a Gala Dinner on Thursday.

Mashatile was delivering the keynote speech at the BRICS 2018 China Night‚ held at the Gallagher Convention Centre.

He also assured guests that the ANC government‚ with the "New Dawn" in full swing under party and country president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ was cleaning up state-owned enterprises to enable investors to thrive.

"We are making sure that our government is operating effectively and our SOEs operate effectively. We are also rooting out corruption and appointing credible individuals and management in our state companies‚" Mashatile reassured.

"To our Chinese visitors‚ you came into our country as we embark on a New Dawn that has brought about renewed hope. I can say to you that South Africa is open for business."

Mashatile said that the ruling ANC was pleased that China was South Africa's biggest trade partner – and with the potential to grow – but stressed that the relationship “must be mutually beneficial”.