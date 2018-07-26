Politics

Vladimir Putin arrives in Joburg for Brics Summit amid heavy security

26 July 2018 - 10:33 By Ranjeni Munusamy
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at OR Tambo International Airport on July 26 2018 to attend the 10th Brics Summit in Sandton.
Image: Twitter/@BRICS_10

Russian president Vladimir Putin has arrived in South Africa to attend the 10th Brics Summit in Sandton.

Putin touched down amid a heavy security presence at OR Tambo International Airport. Security at the Sandton Convention Centre was also tightened in anticipation of his arrival.

The morning’s activities begin with a “family photo” with the presidents of South Africa‚ Brazil‚ China‚ Russia and India.

China's President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil's President Michel Temer and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a group picture at the BRICS summit meeting in Sandton on July 26, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The leaders will then hold closed door talks before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers an opening statement at the summit.

The other Brics heads of state are also expected to address the summit later on Thursday morning.

The three-day summit of the world’s leading emerging economies is being closely watched internationally‚ especially with tensions rising over the threat of a US-led trade war.

On Wednesday‚ Chinese president Xi Jinping said there would be “no winner” in global trade war‚ which has been perceived as a warning to US President Donald Trump.

"We are facing a choice between co-operation and confrontation‚ between opening up and closed-door policy and between mutual benefit and a beggar-thy-neighbour approach‚” Xi said.

“The international community has again reached a new crossroads.”

Putin is expected to hold private talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later today.

South African government officials said the Russian leader was also expected to hold one-on-one talks with Ramaphosa during his stay.

