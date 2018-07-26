The other Brics heads of state are also expected to address the summit later on Thursday morning.

The three-day summit of the world’s leading emerging economies is being closely watched internationally‚ especially with tensions rising over the threat of a US-led trade war.

On Wednesday‚ Chinese president Xi Jinping said there would be “no winner” in global trade war‚ which has been perceived as a warning to US President Donald Trump.

"We are facing a choice between co-operation and confrontation‚ between opening up and closed-door policy and between mutual benefit and a beggar-thy-neighbour approach‚” Xi said.

“The international community has again reached a new crossroads.”