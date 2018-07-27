Don't mess with our comrades in state-owned enterprises‚ say pro-Zuma loyalists

Funeral parlour boss Nkosentsha Shezi - one of Jacob Zuma’s most vocal advocates – and others have thrown their weight behind Zuma as he appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.

Under the banner of Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Defenders‚ Shezi said their support extended to other “RET forces” who were being “purged” in state-owned enterprises.

The group’s ranks are made up of clergymen and businesspeople. They are key players in the support campaign for Zuma‚ who enjoys a strong support base in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma faces charges of fraud‚ money laundering and racketeering relating to his alleged malfeasance in the controversial arms deal.

Speaking on the fringes of Zuma’s third recent court appearance on Friday‚ the controversial funeral parlour boss said that support for the former president remained staunch.