The first hearings in the State Capture inquiry will be in August‚ while the first notices to implicated individuals will be sent out on Monday‚ deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announced on Friday.

"I am happy to announce that this commission will be sitting and have its first hearing on August 20. At this stage we contemplate that the hearings will take no less than 3 weeks. But there is a chance that they could take longer than that‚" Zondo said during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

Hefurther added that the first hearings could take up to six weeks.

Zondo said the commission would be guided by the evidence led. He said there may be a break or adjournment in the proceedings‚ after which an announcement would be made about when the commission would be sitting again.

He added that there would probably be another hearing before the end of the year‚ and it would likely resume again early in the next year.