'We're ready‚' says chair of state capture inquiry

Public hearings of the commission of inquiry into state capture will start on August 20.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced this on Friday during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

“We are very ready - but I am not going to say to you 100%‚ because in reality you always feel that there is still something to do‚” he said.

Zondo said they expected to hear the testimony of six to eight witnesses over three weeks‚ but this could increase.